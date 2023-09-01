After the San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions were reported to be one of the teams that “showed interest” in landing Lance. However, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that that was not the case.

Holmes said that he “never reached out or inquired” about a trade for Lance, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. With Jared Goff under center now and with both veteran Teddy Bridgewater and rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the depth chart behind him, Detroit understandably felt secure enough with their QB room not to pursue the former third overall pick.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills were reportedly teams in the mix for Lance before the 49ers sent him to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick, giving them an intriguing backup for Dak Prescott. The 49ers moved Lance to third on the depth chart in favor of Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, tanking his value after they sent three first-round picks for the pick that was used to select him.

Trading for Lance, even surrendering a very late pick, would have been a bit of an odd move for the Lions, who have one of the better backup QBs in the NFL and have Goff under contract this season and next.

The Lions are looking to compete for the playoffs this season after coming quite close with a surge over the second half of last season. Goff has a strong handle on the high-powered offense that could allow them to compete for the NFC North crown.