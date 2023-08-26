Just a few days after Trey Lance was relegated to the third spot on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback depth chart, he ended up getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. While the Cowboys won the race for Lance, it sounds like several other teams were interested in his services, with the Bills and Ravens being two of the more high-profile squads involved.

Lance, who was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was Jimmy Garoppolo's backup during his first year in the league, and then ended up suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign. Lance lost his starting job to Brock Purdy and the backup job to Sam Darnold, which led to a handful of teams expressing interest in him before he landed with Dallas.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Via Dianna Russini:

“The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are two teams that had conversations with San Francisco about a possible trade for Trey Lance. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions also showed interest, per sources. Most of the early discussions about a trade involved a 6th rounder that could get to a 5th. In the end, the Dallas Cowboys offered the best deal.”

It is interesting to see that the Bills and Ravens were exploring a trade for Lance given that they have Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as their respective star quarterbacks, but you can never have enough help at the quarterback position. Ultimately, Lance will be backing up Dak Prescott for the time being, but it's clear that many teams were interested in the prospect of bringing the talented young shot caller on board after the Niners decided to roll with Purdy and Darnold.