The Detroit Lions jumped out to a big first half lead over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field as Head Coach Dan Campbell sought to continue his domination against the Lions' division rivals.

Amon-Ra St. Brown drew the ire of Packers fans with a ‘disrespectful' Lambeau Leap that had fans talking. Lions running back David Montgomery got a positive injury update prior to the game that led to a promising performance on the ground.

As Lions and Packers fans alike know all too well, injuries are an omnipresent concern in the rough-and-tumble National Football League. Rookie safety Brian Branch got a Tyronn Mathieu comparison from the Thursday Night Football broadcast team of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, shortly before being carted off the field with an injury scare.

Branch on a cart headed to locker room. #DETvsGB — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 29, 2023

Lions fans began to fear the worst as the injury updates on Branch rolled in. Branch has been a star on Aaron Glenn's defense for Detroit.

One of the better rookies in the NFL this year… https://t.co/XyjEVMbqGu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2023

Branch soon returned to the sideline and was seen being taped up by trainers at Lambeau Field for the Lions. Announcer Al Michaels called it a “miracle of modern medicine” while saying “who knows” about Branch's possible return.

Brian Branch re enters the field with a trainer under his own power pic.twitter.com/IfoSAGWVJs — Alec Giannakopoulos (@news8alec) September 29, 2023

Reporters on the Thursday night broadcast stated that Branch did not seem to be in any pain and that a heating pad had been placed on his ankle. He went for a “slow jog” on the sideline as the Packers and Jordan Love did their best to pass their way back into the game.

Branch has been one of the Lions' best defenders early on in the 2023 season. Along with Cameron Sutton, a free agent acquisition from Pittsburgh, and other young stars like Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' defense has been much improved.

Branch re-entered the game just prior to the Packers' second touchdown of the night, to the surprise of Michaels.