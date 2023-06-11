The Detroit Lions have a long and storied history at the wide receiver position. Big-bodied receiver Herman Moore once set the NFL record for receptions, and Calvin Johnson took the baton in 2007 as an impact rookie.

A member of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame's Class of 2021, Johnson has recently mended fences with the Lions organization. He sent a strong message to 2022 rookie Jameson Williams over his gambling suspension about perseverance.

Now, Johnson is extending an olive branch to the former Alabama star as the Lions head into a potential playoff season.

“I connected with [Williams] yesterday really for the first time, and I look forward to just being around and being a shoulder for him to lean on,” Johnson said on the radio station 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, via NFL.com.

“Extremely talented kid. We saw him when he touched the field last year for the first time. I look forward to just helping him build the level of consistency and being the pro he wants to be, man. Anything I can to do help him, I’ll do that and I’ll be there.”

Williams had one reception on nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown last season. Coming off of a bad knee injury, he was given a free pass for his lack of product in the six games he suited up.

The second-year Lions pro will miss at least the first six games of the 2023 season. His relationship with the talented youngster is trending in the right direction.

“With everything, it’s a process and we’re making progress,” Johnson said. “So, I just look forward to continued efforts to move in the right direction.”

The Lions open their season on Thursday, September 7 against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.