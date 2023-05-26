Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

If Jameson Williams wants to become the best wide receiver in Detroit Lions history, he’ll be chasing Calvin Johnson. With Williams’ career getting off on the wrong foot, Johnson offered some advice to the next potentially great Lions receiver.

Williams received a six-game suspension to begin next season for violating the league’s gambling policy. As he looks to get over another major speed bump to begin his career, Johnson provided some guidance, via Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2 News.

“We’ve seen the adversity he’s been through. We’re here with him,” Johnson said. “It’s unfortunate, but adversity is always going to come in anything that you do. It’s really how you interact with that adversity. How do you come back from that adversity.”

“Do you allow that adversity to hold you down, or do you push up and thrive and stand back up,” Johnson asked. “It’s all about getting back up, no matter how many times you get knocked down. You just gotta keep getting back up and you’ll find success.”

Williams entered the league with a chip on his shoulder. During a breakout season with Alabama, the wide receiver tore his ACL, hampering his NFL Draft stock. Still, the Lions still believed in Williams and selected him 12th overall in 2022.

As a rookie, Williams appeared in just six games as he returned from injury. He made just one catch, although it was a 41-yard touchdown.

Jameson Williams will have to wait a while to double down on his impressive touchdown catch. He has a supporter in Calvin Johnson. As a receiver for the Lions, it doesn’t get much bigger than that.