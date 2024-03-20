Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Hillsborough County, Florida for aggravated battery – domestic violence, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.
The alleged incident occurred on March 7, per Lions beat reporter Justin Rogers. According to Rogers, Hillsborough County police tried to contact Sutton several times but have been unable to reach him, so they released the warrant on social media. The victim's name is being withheld.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate Sutton. It mentioned in a statement that he may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB.
A public affairs official for the Sheriff's office believes that Sutton has turned his phone off or discarded it altogether, per Rogers. Police also approached his residence multiple times, to no avail.
Sutton's future with the Lions
Sutton, 29, joined the Lions last year upon signing a three-year, $33 million free agent contract. A 2016 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Sutton was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers.
He started all 17 games plus three playoff games for the Lions in 2023. He did not have a particularly great season, allowing a 112.3 passer rating against and five touchdowns. Sutton recorded one interception, one forced fumble and six pass deflections.
The Lions have not released a statement or anything regarding Sutton. Detroit owes their starting cornerback $12.7 million in 2024. It is unclear whether this incident and subsequent warrant will impact Sutton's future with the team.
Detroit is coming off its best season since 1991, reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years. The Lions won 12 games in 2023 and secured their first division title since 1993. They won multiple playoff games in the same season for the first time in the Super Bowl era.