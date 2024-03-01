The Detroit Lions crushed the 2023 NFL Draft. The team got major contributions from its first four picks — Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, and Jack Campbell — as well as a few players further down the board. This earned the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes a nice honor at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
“The #Lions were awarded the ‘Best Draft Award' at this year’s NFL Combine, as voted on by scouts across the league,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov tweeted on Friday. “Lions GM Brad Holmes and members of his staff accepted the award.”
The Lions’ 2023 NFL Draft class wasn’t a huge hit back in April of last year. While the team’s second-round picks, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, drew praise, picking a running back in Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and a middle linebacker in Jack Campbell at No. 18 were widely derided.
Draft position aside, all four of these players balled-put for Brad Holmes and the Lions during their 12-5 campaign. Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns, Campbell and Branch were the team’s second- and fourth-leading tacklers, respectively, and LaPorta broke all sorts of rookie tight end records.
Most importantly, this group led Detroit to the postseason for the first time in seven years.
Holmes will have to do well again in this year’s NFL draft to build on the 2023 success. And that won’t be as easy as last year when the team had four picks in the top 45. Now, Detroit has picks 28 and 61, and will hope to get the same results as it did last year with less premium selection spots.