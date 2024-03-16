The Detroit Lions came close to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. However, they could not hold on to a comfortable second-half lead against the San Francisco 49ers. Detroit fell short, and they now hope 2024 is the year they make the next step. For now, eyes are beginning to turn to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Fans are always excited for the draft to see who their team selects. However, Lions fans are particularly excited as the city of Detroit is hosting the event this year. The event will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in the heart of the downtown area.
The excitement is beginning to truly ramp up with the 2024 NFL Draft around a month and a half away. Detroit has made a few moves in free agency, but who could the Lions target come draft time? Here is a three-round Lions mock draft to see which players could be of interest to the NFC North champions.
Round 1, Pick 29: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Lions genuinely could go in a few different directions here. Detroit doesn't have a starting left guard after Jonah Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Furthermore, they could stand to add depth on the defensive line and at corner even after their moves at those positions.
However, an underrated position for Detroit is wide receiver. The Lions have a star in Amon-Ra St. Brown on the roster, and Jamieson Williams began to hit his stride in the second half. That said, they could still stand to add at the position. Kalif Raymond is solid, but they could still add a third option. Especially with Josh Reynolds currently on the open market.
Enter Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU. Thomas is a vertical threat that Detroit could use. He has excellent ball-tracking skills and is a formidable threat in the red zone. He could stand to be a bit more physical, but there's a lot for Detroit to like. They formally met with Thomas during the NFL Combine, and could certainly select him at the end of the first round.
Round 2: Pick 61: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Lions recently signed Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract. However, they still have room to add on the edge of the defensive line. Davenport can be great when healthy, but he has struggled with injuries recently. In fact, he played just four games with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Bralen Trice out of Washington could help the Lions free up Aidan Hutchinson. Trice is strong at the point of attack and effective at getting out of blocks during his rushes. He isn't the most twitchy rusher in the class, and he can miss a tackle or two in the open field. However, he has the ability to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
Detroit needs to get after the quarterback more in 2024. The Lions came on at the end of the 2023 season, but there is a need for more consistency. Adding Trice to their impressive defensive line would go a long way toward making their pass rush scary this upcoming season.
Round 3, Pick 73 (via MIN): Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
This is a pick the Lions acquired from the Vikings for tight end T.J. Hockenson. They traded their own third-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday to acquire cornerback Carlton Davis III. The Lions also signed Amik Robertson and Emmanuel Moseley, but they may still take a corner in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kris Abrams-Draine could be a nice fit in the third round. He is a phenomenal athlete with exceptional ball skills. His speed and power allow him to disrupt receivers in press coverage. There are some concerns over the big plays he allowed while in college. And he can be a bit overaggressive at times. That said, his aggressiveness could be what draws the Lions to him.
Shoring up the secondary is important for the Lions moving forward. They have added some depth at corner ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they may not be done. Don't be surprised if the Lions still target a cornerback relatively early in the draft this year.