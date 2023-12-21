The Detroit Lions are hoping for their first playoff win since the 1991 season when they beat the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions are now 10-4 on the season and seemingly coasting toward an NFC North Division title. Detroit is scheduled to take on the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, aka Christmas Eve, and all eyes are on Detroit's chase for the championship.

Bold predictions for Week 16's clash with Minnesota were released. Coach Dan Campbell had a hilarious take on rising ticket prices amid the Lions' run of success.

On Wednesday, Lions DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was asked if the Lions can make noise in the playoffs this season. His reaction is about what you'd expect from a guy who implored Lions fans to wear ski masks to a home game at Ford Field earlier this season.

‘The Dumbest Question:” Gardner-Johnson Reacts

Exuding confidence while firing back at a reporter, Gardner-Johnson calmly asserted his position on the playoffs and whether Detroit feels like they are “a threat.”

His answer is shown in the video below.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was asked if the #Lions can be a threat in the playoffs. He answered exactly the way he should:pic.twitter.com/QJxJh4FNEO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2023

“Show some respect at least,” one commenter said in response to the interviewer's question.

Others simply responded with “fire” emojis and laughing and smiling emoji faces, seemingly overrun with thoughts and emotions over what they had just witnessed.

Gardner-Johnson was signed to a one-year deal by the Lions this past off-season as an unrestricted free agent. The ex-Florida Gator and Philadelphia Eagles safety hasn't played since September 17 against the Seattle Seahawks and has 13 total tackles in two games played.

Lions Playoff Scenarios

The Lions can clinch their first playoff berth since 2017 with a win over the Vikings on Sunday.

If either the Seahawks or Rams lose the week, the Lions can still clinch a playoff spot even with a loss on Sunday. Meanwhile, it's clear that Gardner-Johnson, Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the rest of the Lions aren't conceding a single game for the rest of what has been a satisfying and exciting 2023 season so far.