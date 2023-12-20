Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell is a big reason the Lions are winning, but he does not want to be held responsible for rising ticket prices

The Detroit Lions are finally winning! The Lions are 10-4 on the season and within reach of winning their first division title since the 1990s. This is what Lions fans have been waiting on for literal decades. The only con — Lions ticket prices are rising as more fans want to come see their team play.

The Lions have already seen significant changes this year when it comes to both the rising prices and demand for tickets. For their annual Thanksgiving game, the starting price rose to $200! Assuming the Lions win the division, Detroit should see some of their highest prices yet when they host a playoff game for the first time in decades.

In addition, the request for season tickets has gone up with over 7,000 people on the wait list. Those season tickets are getting pricier too, with the prices increasing by an average of 36% for buyers, per NBC Sports.

Head coach Dan Campbell is largely responsible for the franchise's turnaround, but he does not want to be asked about these rising prices.

“Don’t put me in that spot. I’m not in marketing, I don’t deal with ticket prices. I’m just trying to win games,” Campbell said. “It is what it is and I hate to say that, but there’s nothing I can do about anything other than just try to coach and give us a winner,” via NBC Sports.

The prices aren't as affordable as before, but Dan Campbell is ultimately bringing Lions fans what they want with a winning team. After all, getting tickets to watch your team lose isn't nearly as fun compared to when your team is winning. For the Lions, the cost is certainly worth the reward.