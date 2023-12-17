Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks on the additions of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, giving credit to the Lions' general manager.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke on star rookies Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, giving credit to the Lions general manager Brad Holmes for acquiring the talent. Gibbs was taken with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and LaPorta early in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick.

“I'm just going to bring it back to Brad Holmes. It's a hell of a job by him once again. He took a lot of criticism for those two picks. But they look like they are okay. I'm glad we got 'em,” said Campbell, via Ari Meirov at The 33rd Team.

Gibbs at running back and LaPorta at tight end are both positions that teams tend to draft in the later rounds, but the Lions had a plan. They fell in love with the fit both of them could have in the offense and their vision has come to life. Both Gibbs and LaPorta are putting up exceptional numbers in their rookie season, helping the Lions attain a 10-4 record.

The Lions 2023 draft looks like it will go down in history as one of the best Detroit has been a part of. They filled positions of need and have multiple draft picks making a heavy contribution to a playoff team in their first season.

Gibbs and LaPorta have fit like a glove in the Lions offense, with the help of Holmes and Campbell putting the pieces together. Campbell has helped change this franchise around and if Holmes can continue to bring in talent, there's a bright future in Detroit.