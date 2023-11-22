Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is not only a great defender, but he is also the biggest trash-talker in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions finished last season strong as they ended up with a 9-8 record after starting the year 1-6. It was an incredible turnaround, but the Lions narrowly missed the playoffs. Because of the strong finish to the season, Detroit came into this season with a lot of hype. They brought back a lot of talent from last year's team, but they also had some big pickups in the offseason. Perhaps the biggest pickup was CJ Gardner-Johnson.

One problem that the Lions had last season was the defense, specifically the secondary. When they picked up CJ Gardner-Johnson, it looked like they were going to get a big boost. However, Gardner-Johnson suffered an injury earlier in the season, and he has yet to return. When he returns, the Lions will not only get a great defensive player back, but also an elite trash-talker.

An anonymous poll from NFL players was recently put out by The Athletic, and one thing that players responded to was about trash-talking. 71 players were polled, and the Lions star received the most votes as the league's biggest trash-talker.

“I think that’s just kind of like his schtick,” One player said. “I don’t know if it necessarily works, but it’s what he reverts to.”

That sounds like the words of someone who let Gardner-Johnson get under his skin.

“He has a lot to say,” Another player added.

The Lions have been okay without Gardner-Johnson this season as they are currently 8-2 on the season, but they want his defense, and trash-talking, back as soon as possible. He tore his pec in week two against the Seattle Seahawks and he is out indefinitely. It is unclear if he will be able to return this season.