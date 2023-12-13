Montez Sweat and the Bears defense stepped up to take down the Lions in Week 14

The Chicago Bears swung an eye-opening trade when they landed Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders. Early into his Bears tenure, Sweat is proving to be a defensive player Chicago can build around.

Sweat and the Bears took down the Detroit Lions in Week 14, 28-13. Chicago's defensive star said the Bears had a direct defensive gameplan in ensuring Jared Goff couldn't move the ball, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“We know they want to run the ball first,” Sweat said. “I mean, that's really the first thing. We want to stop the run. Really on third down, we don't feel like a lot of teams can mess with us on third down.”

“I mean, we were just rushing him,” Sweat said of Goff. “No QB likes to get hit. We tagged him a couple times, man. We just finished at the end. But yeah no QB likes to get hit and we just let him know we were there.”

Chicago sacked Goff four times and came away with two interceptions. The Lions as a whole racked up just 267 yards of offense. Sweat played a massive role in the defensive success, coming away with five tackles, four quarterback hits, a pass defended and a sack.

The Bears defense has been on a roll over the past few weeks. By holding the Lions to just 13 points, it was the third time in the past four games Chicago held their opponents to below 20.

With Montez Sweat leading the defense, Chicago has won their past two games. With a glimmer of playoff hope, Sweat is looking for the Bears to continue their strong defensive prowess.