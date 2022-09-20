Lions coach Dan Campbell admits to getting drunk scouting the Vikings on MNF

The Detroit Lions are looking to climb above .500 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season. If they want to get there, they will have to go on the road and beat their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the ‘Stoney & Jansen with Heather’ podcast and was asked if he was watching the game Monday night.

“Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore. Woke up, I couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, I feel better, I took some aspirin… we’re good,” said the Lions coach.

Campbell is known as a relatable guy and a coach players want to play for. That’s been evident so far with the Lions. Last season, despite only winning three games, the Lions were lauded for playing hard every game. They were in almost every game and entered this season with some expectation.

They are coming off of a big win over the Washington Commanders Sunday, 36-27. In the win, Lions QB Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes and D’Andre Swift once again looked like a game-breaking player. But the biggest surprise has been the breakout of the ‘Sun God,‘ Amon-Ra St. Brown.

That came on the heels of a 38-35 loss to the Eagles in Week 1. The Lions offense has looked fantastic through two games and might be in for a showdown in Minnesota this weekend.