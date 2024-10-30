There always seems to be something going on in the life of Lions WR Jameson Williams. The speedster has had an eventful start to his NFL career, including multiple suspensions for gambling and violating the league's PED policy. Williams' latest incident involved a run in with Detroit Police on Tuesday.

Lions coach Dan Campbell broke his silence on the latest Jameson Williams incident.

“I don't have anything further than the last week,” Campbell said during his press conference on Wednesday per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “I've known about all this. I know we put out a statement. Kid has been truthful to us and we're good.”

Campbell went on to point out that the optics of the latest incident does not look good because Williams is already serving a suspension.

“It certainly doesn't look good,” Campbell continued. “I get that … it kind of all came here at the same time and it's really decision making for him.”

Despite this, Campbell still has faith that Williams will grow from these experiences and return better than ever.

“I still think there's been a ton of growth from this player,” Campbell concluded. “I think he's become more and more aware of that over time. Look for me, I judge people over what's in their heart and I know what this kid's made of and he's worth hanging with.”

NFL addresses latest off-field incident from Lions WR Jameson Williams

Dan Campbell is not the only one to weigh in on this incident on Wednesday.

The NFL finally issued a response to this situation with a statement per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. However, the statement does not say much at all.

“The Lions promptly notified the league upon learning of the matter,” the league said in the statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Jameson Williams was almost arrested by Detroit Police after a gun was found in his vehicle. While the weapon does belong to Williams, he does not have a Concealed Pistol License. As a result, Williams was in fact violating the law and the police were well within their rights to arrest him. However, Williams was ultimately released at the scene.

Now the Detroit Police is investigating why the officers on the scene did not arrest Williams.

Williams will not be playing on Sunday against the Packers either way. He is currently serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. Sunday's crucial matchup against the Packers is the final game of his suspension.