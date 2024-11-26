Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has addressed speculation surrounding the team’s potential interest in free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones. Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network reported that Campbell said the Lions have not discussed bringing in Jones but did not rule out the possibility of those conversations happening later. Campbell also said “they’re happy” with the development of rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The New York Giants released Jones after demoting him to fourth-string quarterback, and he cleared waivers on Monday to become a free agent. Reports suggest Jones is prioritizing a move to a playoff contender as he considers his next steps.

The Lions, sitting atop the NFC North with a league-best 10-1 record, are coming off a Week 12 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit, now on a nine-game winning streak, is preparing for its Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears (4-7). Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions have shown one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL, making the quarterback position appear stable as the team marches toward the postseason.

Dan Campbell addresses Lions' stance on Daniel Jones amid speculation

Rogers’ report on Campbell’s comments also highlighted the Lions’ confidence in Hooker’s progress. Drafted in the third round earlier this year, Hooker has been developing behind the scenes, positioning himself as a key part of Detroit’s long-term plans.

While Campbell’s remarks leave the door open for discussions about Jones, there seems to be no immediate urgency to make a move. Detroit’s impressive run this season has been driven by consistency and cohesion across the roster, a formula the team appears keen to maintain.

As the Lions look to extend their winning streak and further solidify their playoff standing, Campbell’s comments suggest the organization is prioritizing internal development. Any potential pursuit of Jones would likely hinge on circumstances aligning with Detroit’s long-term goals and playoff ambitions.