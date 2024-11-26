The New York Giants made the decision to end the Daniel Jones era prior to Week 12. After benching the sixth-year quarterback, the Giants released Jones on Friday. Now that he’s cleared waivers, the veteran QB is free to sign with any team that would like to acquire him for the minimum. While it’s still unclear where Jones will end up, one franchise is officially off the list of contenders.

Jones has reportedly dropped the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. Although the Raiders are interested in signing the former first-round draft pick, Jones is limiting his consideration to postseason contenders. According to Schultz, the 27-year-old signal caller is drawing “substantial interest from multiple playoff teams.”

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal before the 2023 season. After clearing waivers Jones became an unrestricted free agent. New York is on the hook to pay the remainder of his 2024 salary and any other team is free to add him on a league minimum contract, which would be subtracted from what the Giants owe their former signal caller.

Former Giants’ QB Daniel Jones won’t sign with the Las Vegas Raiders

Jones was linked to Las Vegas immediately after he was released by New York. The potential connection intensified after the Raiders lost starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to a season-ending injury. But Jones is, apparently, more interested in a backup role with a contender than a possible starting gig with another losing team.

Like the Giants, the Raiders are 2-9 on the season and in last place in their division. Both teams are well out of the playoff picture.

While Jones produced another subpar season in New York, his specific skill set makes him an ideal backup for certain teams. Jones could draw interest from the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills as both organizations feature starting quarterbacks who can run. Jones has clearly demonstrated an inability to consistently lead a legitimate contender but he could likely keep a team afloat for a game or two should the starter go down with an injury.

Jones has also been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, who have former New York Jets’ starter Sam Darnold under center on a one-year deal. The San Francisco 49ers are also a possibility as Brock Purdy has been banged up and missed Week 12 with a shoulder injury. Darnold spent last year as a backup with the 49ers and has put together a career-best season with the Vikings in 2024.

As Jones weighs his options and scratches the Raiders off his list, the Philadelphia Eagles have apparently taken themselves out of the DJ sweepstakes. Despite a close friendship with All-World running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles are not interested in signing the former Giants' passer.