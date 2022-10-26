Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll be at least another month before he returns, if Williams even makes it back at all in 2022.

Campbell told reporters Wednesday that it’ll be “at least another month” until Williams is ready to go. He added, “I do feel like we’re gonna get him before it’s all said and done.”

The Lions drafted Williams out of the University of Alabama in 2022 with the 12th overall pick, having traded up to grab him despite knowledge of his ACL injury, which he sustained in the college football National Championship game. It came as no surprise to see Williams start the year on PUP, but now it looks as if his return may be a bit more delayed than expected.

Still, it’s encouraging to hear Campbell maintain confidence that Williams will be back before the year’s end. Fantasy football managers stashing the rookie wideout will definitely be pleased to know there’s a chance he returns before the season’s over, and with the Lions once again unlikely to make a playoff push, getting him on the field could see Williams get important experience ahead of his sophomore season in the league.

During his college career, the Missouri native spent time with Ohio State and Alabama. After two years fighting for targets in Columbus, Williams transferred to Alabama where he dominated as a junior. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Williams recorded 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.