The Detroit Lions are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at home this week on Monday Night Football, and Dan Campbell explained how tough it will be to face star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

“This is the most disruptive defensive player we've played this year,” Dan Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

The Lions are viewed as favorites in this game against the Raiders, especially with Las Vegas coming off of a 30-6 loss to the Chicago Bears last week. The Lions were beaten badly by the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 38-6 last week, but the Ravens are viewed as a contender, while the Bears are one of the weaker teams in the league.

Despite the poor performance last week, the Lions have proven to be a quality team so far this season. However, Campbell is right that they have not faced a pass rusher like Maxx Crosby so far this season. He is capable of wrecking a game.

The Lions faced the Kansas City Chiefs while Chris Jones was still holding out, and Crosby is arguably better as a pass rusher than Jones. The other teams the Lions have faced in the Seahawks, Falcons, Packers, Panthers, Buccaneers and Ravens simply do not have a pass rusher the caliber of Crosby.

It will be an interesting to see how Crosby fares this week, especially if he matched up with tackle Penei Sewell, who is one of the best in the league.

Both teams will look to bounce back from tough losses last week.