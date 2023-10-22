On Sunday, the Detroit Lions suffered their worst loss of the season with a 38-6 thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Lions entered the game riding high at 5-1, they were unable to put much of anything together against a Ravens squad that dominated them in virtually every aspect of the game on Sunday.

During the game, Lions running back Mo Ibrahim suffered a dislocated hip injury while returning a kickoff during the third quarter. Ibrahim went down immediately and required a stretcher and cart to be taken off of the field, and was then immediately taken to a hospital in the Baltimore area, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.

Now, all reports would seem to indicate that Ibrahim's injury is very serious, as he is being forced to stay at the hospital overnight, undergoing emergency surgery on the dislocated hip, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

The 25-year-old Mo Ibrahim signed with the Lions this offseason after not being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Minnesota, establishing himself as a standout player for the Golden Gophers.

As for the Lions, not much went right in Sunday afternoon's defeat. The Lions had won four straight games leading into the contest, which was billed by many as perhaps one of the most entertaining games of the Week Seven NFL slate.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Baltimore had their way in just about every facet of the game, stalling some of the Lions' previous momentum.

All that truly matters for the time being, though, is Ibrahim's health.