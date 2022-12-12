By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they have won five of their last six games. And they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell certainly is planning on taking his foot off the gas pedal. His Lions gained over 400 yards of offense as they put up more than 30 points for a league-leading seventh time this season.

The victory was an emotional one. Ford Field went crazy with every positive gain by the Lions, and every defensive step sent Detroit’s faithful into rapture.

“I’m drained,” Campbell said. “But I’m excited, believe me. They – the guys know how I’ve felt all week about this game. But yeah, look I don’t think there’s a surprise here.”

Campbell also issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. Detroit can, and will, go toe to toe with absolutely anyone. And they will give you a problem.

“Our guys, they know they belong. They know when they play football like we’ve been playing the last six weeks, we can play with anybody. That’s the truth,” Campbell said.

The Lions got the party started in the first quarter. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams found himself wide open on second down and walked in after a deep ball from Jared Goff. Detroit didn’t look back from there.

The Lions will now hit the road for two straight games. First, they travel to MetLife Stadium for a matchup with the New York Jets. Then, they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers.