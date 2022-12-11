By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Detroit Lions first-round rookie Jameson Williams has been working his way back to action after suffering an ACL injury during the final game of his career at Alabama. After featuring minimally in Week 13 against the Jaguars, Williams was a full-go on Sunday in Week 14 against the Vikings, and he made an early impact for the team. Williams’ first NFL catch was a 41-yard touchdown reception, and to say he was fired up over it is a massive understatement.

After his first professional house call, Williams simply could not stop running with joy as he celebrated the TD along the sidelines.

Williams got wide open on the play and Jared Goff couldn’t have missed him if he tried. With no one in his vicinity, Williams’ first NFL catch ended up being one of the easiest touchdowns of his life. After rehabbing the torn ACL for the first 12 weeks of the season, in addition to the offseason, Williams was ecstatic to be back in the end zone.

During his junior season at Alabama, Williams caught 15 touchdown receptions, so needless to say, he’s used to getting into the end zone with regularity. Hopefully, that’s a trend that will continue now that he’s back in action for the Lions, who traded up in the first round to draft him despite the ACL injury. Based on his first catch in a Lions uniform, they won’t have many regrets about that call in Detroit.

Now that his first catch and touchdown are in the books, Jameson Williams will look to continue making plays for the Lions and make up for the time he missed while sidelined with the ACL injury.