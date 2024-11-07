One of the biggest stories of this NFL trade deadline surrounded the Detroit Lions, who clearly have looked like the best team in the NFC through the first half of the season. The Lions came into the season with a need for an extra pass rusher, and that need was amplified after superstar defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending leg injury.

The Lions waited until the final day, but they finally brought in some more help on the edge. Detroit made a deal with the Cleveland Browns to send edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and a seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a fifth-rounder and a sixth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the deal, the Lions get a productive edge rusher who has been successful at multiple stops in his career. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't rushing to get Smith to Detroit after the midweek trade, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“I thought that was important,” Campbell said, per Birkett. “I mean, he’s been in this league a while and they were actually just going on their bye week when he got the call from us and everything got done, so let him do what he needs to do, refresh, get back here Friday.”

Lions looking like a juggernaut in wide open NFC

Many of the NFC's perceived contenders have struggled with up-and-down seasons for various reasons. The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with both injury and inconsistency, the Green Bay Packers have dealt with multiple Jordan Love injuries, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson to a devastating leg injury in the middle of what was a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season, but they haven't missed a beat. Dan Campbell and company look nearly unstoppable at the moment as they continue to roll through opponent after opponent.

The Lions have won six games in a row since a Week 2 loss against the Buccaneers and have picked up most of those wins in impressive fashion. In Week 6, they went into Dallas and destroyed the Cowboys 47-9 on the road. A few weeks later, they dismantled the Tennessee Titans 52-14.

In Week 9, the Lions put together one of their most impressive performances yet. Facing off against Green Bay in an NFC North rivalry game, the Lions pounded the Packers into oblivion at Lambeau Field, dominating for 60 minutes in a 24-14 win that was not as close as the final score suggests.

Campbell has this team firing on all cylinders right now. Jared Goff can barely throw an incompletion even if he tried to, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are running all over defenses, and the Lions defense is playing very sound football and preventing big plays. It's a big ask to expect them to keep up this level of play all season, but they will be very difficult to beat playing at this level.