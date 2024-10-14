The Detroit Lions have high aspirations for the 2024 NFL season, and they are on the right track through five games with a 4-1 record. However, the Lions lost the services of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a major leg injury during their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Head coach Dan Campbell gave an optimistic take on Hutchinson's recovery despite the surgery and lengthy rehab required to get back on the field.

“I would never count Hutch out. Ever,” Campbell said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody can make it back, it'd be him.”

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula when attempting a tackle against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. He was carted off the field and underwent surgery immediately. On Monday, the Lions announced that Hutchinson underwent a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hutchinson was one of Detroit's best defensive players, but Dan Campbell has confidence the star end will do everything he needs to come back stronger.

“Just knowing Hutch — he's got one of those rare… once he believes in it, he can will himself to find a way to get back. He's one of those guys — the mind can heal the body, and he'll find the next-best thing and do whatever it takes to get back,” Campbell said, per Eric Woodyard.

Hutchinson is expected to be out for four to six months. However, Campbell sees Hutchinson's mindset as a positive propeller in his recovery.

“So, who knows? But yeah, I think [Hutchinson's mentality is] huge,” Campbell added. “You know it's just sitting right out there, ‘I can do this, I can get back. We'll be in a position to where I'll be able to come back and help.' And I do, I think it's huge.”