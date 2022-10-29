Lions head coach Dan Campbell responds to ownership vote of confidence

The Detroit Lions currently hold the worst record in football at 1-5. Despite this disappointing start, head coach Dan Campbell has received support from team owner Sheila Ford Hamp. However, the rough-and-tumble coach knows he needs results.

Campbell spoke to the media on Friday regarding the vote of confidence he received. He expressed his appreciation for Hamp’s support, and he is not taking it for granted.

“She didn’t have to do that,” Campbell said. “So, certainly I appreciate that and I know that we have her support, but I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take it lightly, either. I know that that’s not easy. It’s not easy at all. It’s not easy on anybody.”

However, the support ultimately means nothing if the results on the field don’t change. The Lions have lost four straight games. Furthermore, they’ve scored just six points in their last two games.

Things need to change if Campbell wants to continue the work he’s doing building the Lions up. He acknowledges the support only lasts so long, and the Lions head coach didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“Look, I’m not blind to any of this. I appreciate that and I also know the reality. We’ve got to win. There’s still urgency here. That’s never changed,” Campbell said. “We know what kind of business we’re in. I know what kind of business I’m in. And I know that the patience only goes so long, so, look, we’re trying to get one this week, and after that takes place, then you go get the next one, but it’s all about winning.”

The Lions will attempt to snap their losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. They will have one of their more important offensive weapons back in the fold, with running back D’Andre Swift making his return to the field.