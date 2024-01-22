Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell kept receipts after his viral introductory press conference three years ago.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a narrow 31-23 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round. Campbell has led a shocking resurgence of a Lions franchise that was once the NFL's symbol of ineptitude but is now preparing for a date with the San Francisco 49ers next week for the right to take part in the Super Bowl.

Campbell's tenure with the Lions three years ago started with a bang when he conducted a viral, meme-filled press conference that quickly made him a national treasure.

After the win over the Buccaneers, Kyle Meinke of MLive asked Campbell about the press conference and how Campbell was the subject of mockery from critics afterwards.

“You're probably one of them. To each his own,” answered Campbell savagely, per Meinke on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It's not uncommon for professional athletes, coaches, and other ultra-competitive individuals to keep receipts about previous things people have said about them. In Campbell's case, few if any pundits expected him to be able to help turn this franchise around so quickly. The Lions were indeed expected to take a step forward this year following last season's near miss on the NFL postseason, but a spot in the NFC Championship Game seemed outside the realm of possibility to most. Just don't tell that to Dan Campbell.

The 49ers and Lions will kick things off from the Bay Area on Sunday evening.