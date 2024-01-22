Campbell drives Lions to victory in divisional playoff game

There's a certain pressure on all NFL coaches once they reach the postseason. But when the coach is Dan Campbell and the team is the long-suffering Detroit Lions, the fatigue factor is huge at the end of a winning playoff game.

“I'm exhausted, and I didn't even play,” the head coach said, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.

The Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in their divisional playoff game. The Lions played determined and hard-hitting football throughout, but they didn't clinch the game until the late stages of the fourth quarter when unsung linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass and then went to the ground.

After the decisive play, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was able to take a knee on three consecutive plays before the clock ran out. As a result of the victory, Dan Campbell will take his team to San Francisco to compete for the NFC title.

The Lions have never been to the Super Bowl and they have only played in one conference title game in the Super Bowl era. Campbell and his players will face a major challenge on the road against the Niners.

Quarterback Jared Goff was sharp in leading the Detroit offense. He completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards with 2 TD passes and no interceptions.

He celebrated the victory, and recognized the Lions fans who have been waiting for decades for a chance at glory.

“They’re the best. Look around right now. They’re not going to leave here for quite some time,” Goff said. “And this is our last one in front of them and they were special tonight as they were last week. But they deserve it. They deserve this. They deserve to enjoy this and hope to give them a lot more moving forward.”