Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shouted out his defense after the team's huge win over the Buccaneers.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions advanced to the NFC Championship game after a narrow 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Goff had a solid afternoon against Tampa Bay, completing 30 of 43 pass attempts, good for 287 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions, allowing Detroit to now be able to prepare for an upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl on February 11.

Despite his own personal success with the offense, Goff used his post-game press conference as an opportunity to shine a light on another part of the Lions' success: their defense, which has been vastly improved throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

“I know you guys didn’t ask about our defense, but I want to give a lot of credit to (Lions DC) Aaron Glenn,” said Goff after the game, per Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although they have been known to give up the occasional explosive play or two, the Lions' defense, led by Aaron Glenn, was indeed a large part of the rebound the franchise had in 2023-24. Of course, Goff himself played at a near MVP level throughout the campaign, helping revamp an offense complete with talented skill positional players like Amon-Ra St. Brown spread all around.

Up next for the Lions is a date in San Francisco against the 49ers. That contest is slated to kick off on Sunday evening from Levi's Stadium.