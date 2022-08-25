Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has had one big mission since taking over in January 2021. No, it isn’t biting an endless amount of some poor sap’s kneecaps. The mission is to change the culture surrounding the Lions organization.

So far, the mission has been a success. While Lions fans have heard this song and dance before, this time feels different. The players are buying into Campbell’s message, and have embodied their head coach’s desire for a gritty and tough team.

However, this culture shift extends off the football field as well. The Lions head coach wants to change the way Detroit as a city is viewed from an outsider’s perspective.

He is doing this by building connections with Detroit-based talent and celebrities. Audiences across the country saw this in full force during the latest episode of Hard Knocks.

The Lions head coach brought in Detroit comedian Josh Adams to entertain the team during their trip to Indianapolis last week. Adams roasted Campbell and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, to the emphatic laughter of the team.

Campbell’s reaction to the act was not seen on camera, but the Lions head coach reassured ESPN that he loved Adams’ jokes. He also said it was important to keep the team loose as the season approaches.

“It’s one of those things. It breaks the monotony,” Campbell said. “We had a little bit of time and at times, everything can be so serious and to just have a little laughter with the guy next to you, I think goes a long way and the guys can appreciate it … It just lightens the mood.”

More importantly for Dan Campbell, the connection between the Lions and local talent/celebrities helps erode the stigma surrounding the city itself.

“It’s like Detroit was a dirty word for so long and we don’t want that,” Campbell told ESPN. “We want people to embrace the city of Detroit and what it’s about … I just think it’s good for all of us.”