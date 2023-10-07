The Detroit Lions may be playing without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs this Sunday. Ahead of the Lions-Panthers matchup, the Lions downgraded Gibbs' status to doubtful as he deals with a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Lions have downgraded RB Jahmyr Gibbs to doubtful for Sunday's game. In addition, they activated LB Julian Okwara from Injured Reserve and WR Jameson Williams from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2023

While Gibbs' official status will most likely be a game-time decision, it seems more likely than not he'll sit this game out. The good news for the Lions is their run game shouldn't miss a beat as David Montgomery is coming off a game with 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibbs has shown flashes of the speedy and shiftiness that made him the 12th overall pick this past Spring, but Detroit has yet to give him a heavy workload. So far, Gibbs has had 39 carries for 171 yards with an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

With Jahmyr Gibbs out, the Lions will likely turn to Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight as alternates for Montgomery. The Lions may also have to find a fill-in for No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is also doubtful with an abdominal injury that has caused him to miss three practices this week. Detroit will get back receiver Jameson Williams though, who returns for the first time since his gambling suspension that left him sidelined for four weeks.

The good news for the Lions is despite the holes they may have on offense from key players missing is they are facing the 0-4 Panthers. Detroit can't afford to sleep on Carolina or they could get upset, but they can still get the win without a couple of their key players.