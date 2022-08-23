Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base.

However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run practice on their own as he observed.

The practice only went an hour long, but the decision seemed to go over well with Lions players. Offensive lineman Taylor Decker said the experience would benefit the team overall.

“He told us this morning that the players were gonna go out there and run their own practice,” Decker said. “‘Here’s the team scenarios that we want to get done and you guys are gonna go out there and run the show.’ I think it’s awesome to do. Because honestly on a game day, we’re out there, we gotta communicate; we have to be accountable to one another.

“So can we come out here and can we be professionals and get the work done?” Decker continued. “Because you should be able to do that. You don’t need anybody in your ear to come out here and do your work and get better.”

Detroit’s backup quarterbacks got a taste of NFL coaching during the practice. Tim Boyle and David Blough played the role of offensive coordinator, relaying signals to Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff.

The play-calling tandem found success during the practice. The offense shined, with Goff completing every pass during seven-on-seven and making impressive throws during team drills.

“That was fun,” Boyle said of the experience. “David and I really enjoy doing that. We hear it all the time and it’s not as easy, obviously, as it looks. Conceptualizing the play and kind of spitting it out calmly, and not doing it too fast is definitely an art. So, give all the offensive coordinators around the league a shoutout.”