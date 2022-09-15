D’Andre Swift misses practice again with ankle injury, leaving question mark for Week 2

The Detroit Lions almost pulled off a huge comeback victory in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They ultimately fell 38-35 in a shootout. During the loss, Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his ankle. After the game, he talked about it being a non-issue and that he did not expect to miss any time. That sentiment appears to be highly questionable at this point.

On Thursday, Swift missed practice for the second straight day nursing the ankle injury.

Swift is no stranger to the injury report. He missed a handful of games in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. But when he is on the field, Swift is one of the most electric players in the league. That was on full display in Week 1 when he racked up 144 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for another 31 yards.

Earlier this week, the Lions activated tailback Justin Jackson off of the practice squad. That appears to be another indicator that Detroit is not as sure as Swift is about his status for Week 2. The Lions will square off against the Commanders at home Sunday.

The Lions entered the 2022 season with a lot of hype. They had what was perceived to be an excellent draft, landing defensive end Aiden Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second overall picks and trading back into the first round to nab wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams is still recovering from offseason surgery and is without a timetable to return. But there is optimism it could be sooner than later. But there is no doubt that D’Andre Swift is the player that will make the Lions offense go.