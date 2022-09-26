D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.

Dan Campbell said D'Andre Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, might benefit from having time off and healing up for after the bye. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 26, 2022

The Lions have their bye in Week 6, meaning that Swift could potentially miss the team’s next two games, rest up during their off week, and return for the clash in Week 7. The Lions are slated to face the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 23 in Week 7, at which point the team would be hopeful of getting Swift back in action.

While this plan is not set in stone, it certainly doesn’t bode well for Swift’s chances of playing in Weeks 4 or 5 after picking up the shoulder injury.

Swift had also been dealing with ankle injury which had held him out of practice earlier in the year. While that ailment didn’t hold him out of any games, the case won’t be the same regarding his shoulder. Fortunately, Swift won’t need to undergo surgery on his shoulder. Otherwise, there would likely be a far less optimistic outlook on his return to action.

In the meantime, the Lions will have to try to pick up important wins over the next two weeks with Swift on the sideline. Jamaal Williams figures to handle lead running back duties in Swift’s absence.

In 2022, D’Andre Swift has rushed 27 times for 231 yards and one touchdown, while catching eight receptions for 77 yards and another TD.