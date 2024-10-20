The Detroit Lions are already without one of the most important figures on their team thanks to the gruesome leg injury suffered by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday afternoon against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, they suffered another significant setback.

Running back David Montgomery went down with a knee injury and required assistance to make his way off the field. The Lions have officially listed him as questionable to return to the game.

The play in which Montgomery suffered his injury can be viewed below:

Montgomery came into Sunday's game ranked first on the Lions with 351 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns, and also racked up 25 yards on a pair of exceptions before his injury.

The good news for the Lions is that Montgomery was seen on the sidelines riding the stationary bike after a short stay in the medical tent. Whether or not he'll be able to return to action remains to be seen.

David Montgomery's injury is the latest setback for the Lions

With a 4-1 record, the Lions entered Sunday afternoon's game against the division rival Vikings trailing them by one game in the NFC North Division standings.

Detroit has already suffered more than their fair share of injuries this season, with the aforementioned gruesome ailment for Hutchinson effectively ending his season. He won't be suiting up for the Lions again this campaign barring a run to the Super Bowl, which he's stated he believes he could potentially play in.

Hutchinson was placed on injured reserve, becoming Detroit's third pass rusher on the list behind Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes.

Meanwhile, Montgomery is in his second season with the Lions after playing the first several years of his career with another NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears. He signed with the Lions in 2023 with a three-year, $18 million deal.

In his first year with Detroit, Montgomery started 14 games and racked up an impressive 1,015 rushing yards on 219 carries and 13 rushing touchdowns along with 117 receiving yards on 16 receptions.