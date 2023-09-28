The Detroit Lions will be taking on the Green Bay Packers in a clash of division rivals on Thursday Night Football, and they will be doing so with the services of their starting running back, David Montgomery. Montgomery, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, will play against the Packers in Week 4, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who was listed as questionable, is also expected to suit up against Green Bay. Montgomery, who also drew the questionable tag, first suffered the injury during Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He took a step forward in this week's practice sessions, as he was able to log limited reps on the practice field after being labeled a non-participant this past week.

Additionally, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had told reporters that he was “starting to feel good” about having both Montgomery and Decker back in the lineup.

Montgomery, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions this offseason, served as the team's lead back in the season-opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs and then once again in the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before he exited due to injury.

Montgomery would figure to reprise that role once again in the divisional battle against the Packers, with rookie halfback Jahmyr Gibbs likely to work in as a change-of-pace and passing game option.

Detroit enters the Thursday Night Football game seeking its fourth straight victory over Green Bay.