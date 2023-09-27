It's week four of the 2023 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions are about to play in their second prime time game already. The Lions opened up the season on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they will be back on the road on TNF again this week against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit is off to a great 2-1 start this season, but one thing that hasn't been kind to the team has been injuries. The Lions have already seen a number of key players get hurt and it has only been three weeks. If they can stay healthy, they will be a playoff contender, but that's easier said than done. One player that has been down is running back David Montgomery, and he received an injury update on Wednesday.

David Montgomery has been listed as questionable for the Lions clash with the Packers on Thursday, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. Taylor Decker and Emmanuel Moseley are also listed as questionable for the game. All three of those players are major pieces to the puzzle for Detroit, and getting them back would be huge.

Without Montgomery last week, the Lions leaned on rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs. He had a little bit of a slow start, but he had a good game and played especially well down the stretch when the Lions needed to burn clock to seal the win. He is also a big threat in the passing game, and Lions fans are looking for him to be utilized there more.

The Lions played without all three of the mentioned injured players on Sunday and looked dominant against the Atlanta Falcons. When this team gets some players back, they'll be even scarier.