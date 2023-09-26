As the Detroit Lions prepare for a quick turnaround with a Thursday night affair against the Green Bay Packers on the docket, they could be getting two key offensive pieces back for the NFC North showdown.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he's feeling good about running back David Montgomery's and left tackle Taylor Decker's status for the game, according to Tim Twentyman. Both players missed Detroit's Week 3 win due to injury.

Montgomery was sidelined with a thigh injury after pacing the Lions backfield in the first two games of the season. He was expected to split carries with first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs but has seen a massive share of the carries so far. Montgomery carried the ball 37 times for 141 yards and two rushing touchdowns in two games.

Decker missed the last two games after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The eighth-year lineman said he thought he initially broke his ankle but ended up with a high ankle sprain and a bone bruise.

Though it's not yet confirmed if either player will suit up on Thursday, this is a good sign that they'll be back in the lineup for the Lions. Logging a full day of practice will certainly put Detroit fans at ease, but Montgomery and Decker may not need to do that to guarantee a return to action.

The Lions are 2-1 after a rather comfortable win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. They'll look to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North with a win on Thursday, hopefully with David Montgomery and Taylor Decker back in the fold.