The Detroit Lions just can't catch a break. Injuries have piled up for Dan Campbell and company during one of their best seasons in franchise history, and now running back David Montgomery is down as well.

Montgomery suffered an MCL injury during Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is out indefinitely and could miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Lions RB David Montgomery is now out indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury during Sunday’s loss to the Bills, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Montgomery is undergoing additional testing on his knee and getting a second opinion to confirm, but he could be lost for the season.”

Montgomery makes up one half of the Lions' dynamic duo in the backfield — nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles — with the explosive Jahmyr Gibbs. Losing him for the season would take one of the biggest pieces of the Lions' identity away from them.

Montgomery hasn't missed a game this season, although that appears as if it's about to change. He has been one of the most effective power backs in the NFL this season, running for 775 yards on 185 carries and scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground. Montgomery has also caught 36 passes for 341 yards.

This devastating injury news comes on the heels of another handful of crushing blows for the Lions on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill, one of the best interior linemen in football, is out for the season with a torn ACL and starting cornerback Carlton Davis III fractured his jaw and is out for six weeks.

The Lions are already dealing with injuries up and down the defense. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson has been out with a gruesome leg injury. Linebackers Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are all out and pass rusher Marcus Davenport has missed most of the season.

If the Lions don't get relatively healthy soon, which looks like a long shot at this point, they risk running out of bodies during the playoffs and seeing one of the best seasons in Lions history go down in flames in the playoffs. This Detroit team was an absolute machine before all of the injuries, and now it will have to battle through a ton of adversity to reach its goals for this season.