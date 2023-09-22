The Detroit Lions started the 2023 season off with a bang in week one as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. It was one of the best Lions wins in recent memory. Week two, however, was a completely different story. Detroit lost to the Seattle Seahawks in a heartbreaking overtime battle, but to make matters even worse, the Lions saw several key players get injured. The worst injury was to CJ Gardner-Johnson, who might be out for the rest of the season. On offense, one key player that went down was running back David Montgomery. It is still unclear whether or not he will return this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, but it's not looking hopeful.

David Montgomery could play on Sunday, but he is doubtful for the game, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable and Taylor Decker is out.

Dan Campbell gave updates on the injured players, and while Montgomery might not play this weekend, he is not ruling him out and he said that the injury is improving, according to a tweet from Lindsey Ok. That's definitely a good sign for the Lions moving forward. Even if Montgomery doesn't return this week, it sounds like he will be back on the field for the Lions relatively soon.

The first two weeks of the season have been a roller coaster for the Lions. While it is still very early in the season, this weekend's game against the Falcons is a big one for Detroit. They need to get back on track, and falling to 1-2 after a great week one win would be brutal. It should be an exciting game in Detroit on Sunday.