The Detroit Lions activated key cornerback Emmanuel Moseley off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List Tuesday. With a week 1 matchup versus the explosive Kansas City Chiefs less than 10 days away for the Lions, they look forward to getting Moseley back on the field.

Moseley is ready to return after suffering a torn ACL in week 5 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He signed with Detroit in the offseason and is now healthy enough to return.

“Lions are moving CB Emmanuel Moseley off the Physically Unable to Perform List and he now will open the season on the active roster, eligible to play on opening day, per source,” via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The addition of a healthy Moseley will be crucial for the Lions to follow through on playoff expectations. Detroit finished dead last in defense last year and third worst in passing yards allowed, so they need all the secondary help and depth they can get. The team also brought in former Eagles and Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the offseason to boost the secondary.

Moseley also brings experience from playing on a top defense with the 49ers. Though the 49ers defense primarily excelled due to their defensive line and secondary, Moseley got first-hand experience at shutting down top offenses regularly while with San Francisco. The undersized undrafted cornerback out of Tennessee worked his way up to the starting roster in just his second season in 2019. From there, he participated in the 49ers' Super Bowl run where they ultimately fell short of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.