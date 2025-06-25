Heartbreak abounds for the Indiana Pacers after seeing their championship dreams go up in smoke in Game 7 this past Sunday night, losing 103-91 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But perhaps the most soul-crushing thing the Pacers and its loyal fanbase has to deal with is the Achilles injury that Tyrese Haliburton suffered in the early goings of Game 7.

Not only did the Pacers miss their best player in the biggest game of the season, especially during that fateful third quarter stretch where they couldn't take care of the basketball, they'll also be without him for (presumably) the entirety of next season as well.

The entire NBA world felt for Haliburton and the Pacers, as they managed to defy any and every expectation en route to making it to the biggest stage imaginable — only for the injury bug to strike at the most inopportune moment. Even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 NBA Finals MVP, felt his heart sink in the aftermath of Haliburton's injury. But in a kind gesture befitting of an MVP, the Thunder star visited Haliburton in the Pacers locker room after the trophy presentation, making sure to check in on him.

The best only want to beat the best, and for Gilgeous-Alexander, he knows how big of an honor it was to scrap and claw against Haliburton and the Pacers. Indiana had to make the Thunder work for every bucket and for every defensive stop on their way to the championship, and it's quite heartbreaking that the Pacers didn't get the best chance possible to push OKC to its very limit once Haliburton went down.

Gilgeous-Alexander may not be a fan favorite for his free-throw baiting ways, but one thing's for sure: he is an elite competitor and an even more kind-hearted person, as he didn't need to check on Haliburton after the game, but he did.

Reggie Miller, Pacers know Tyrese Haliburton gave it his all

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Haliburton definitely risked life and limb just to put the Pacers in a position where they could win the first NBA championship in franchise history. He powered through a calf injury in Game 6, but his body ended up succumbing to all the wear and tear it took once Game 7 was hitting its stride.

The 25-year-old star will most likely miss the rest of next season, but he himself acknowledged that he has no regrets about giving it his all to the Pacers. And for that, franchise legend Reggie Miller, as well as the rest of the NBA world, cannot be any more proud of Haliburton.