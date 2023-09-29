When the Detroit Lions opened the 2023 NFL season with a win on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, they sent a message to the entire league. It was a statement win for the Lions, and they made another statement on the road on TNF this week. Detroit traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and it was a dominant performance by the Lions. Jared Goff threw an interception on the first drive of the game that led to a Packers field goal, but that was just about the only cheering Green Bay fans would do. The Lions took over after that and it was a 27-3 game by halftime. Detroit ended up getting the win, 34-20. It has been over 20 years since the Lions won the NFC North, but they look like the team to beat this season.

“For sure,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said when asked if the Lions are the team to beat in the division, according to a tweet from Jason B. Hirschhorn. “Credit to them. They played really good tonight. I think it was us and them going into this game, but obviously we haven't played the Vikings yet. But every time we play a North opponent, it's a huge game.”

While it is early in the season, the Lions and Packers were tied for first place in the division going into the game as they were both 2-1. With the Lions win, Detroit improves to 3-1, and the Packers fall to 2-2. The Lions are now in sole possession of first place in the division.