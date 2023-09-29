In the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers' rivalry, the post-Aaron Rodgers era started just as the last one ended. With the Lions securing a big victory in Lambeau Field. This win, however, was a certified shellacking.

The Lions trailed 3-0 after a Jared Goff interception but never looked back from there, sprinting to a historic 27-3 halftime lead. They stayed on the attack, with David Montgomery exploiting the Packers' Swiss cheese rushing defense for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit defense definitely did their job to secure the 34-20 W as well, though.

The star edge rusher, who has spent his whole life in Michigan, spoke (NSFW) about how satisfying it is to dish out a beating against Green Bay after serving as the team's punching bag for so long. “I grew up with Aaron Rodgers kicking our a** every year, so it’s good to be on the winning side of things,” he said postgame Thursday night, per Action Network.

Hutchinson continued his strong start to the 2023-24 season, recording 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. Jordan Love was uncomfortable much of the night and threw two interceptions. The Rodgers' comparisons unfortunately are going to be at full force following this straightforward home loss.

However, the trend started to change in the legendary QB's final game in Green Bay. Detroit prevailed in the 2022-23 regular season finale, stunning Lambeau and ending the Packers' year. This time, Dan Campbell's crew ended their Jordan Love honeymoon phase.

The NFC North may very well run through the Lions (3-1) for the first time ever. Hutchinson and all lifelong fans will enjoy the impressive feat, but this is only scratching the surface of what this team might be capable of accomplishing this season.