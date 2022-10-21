Lions’ final injury report should leave Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense concerned

The Detroit Lions offense has been ravaged by injuries lately, which is a big reason they’re currently sitting at 1-4 on the season. But ahead of a huge matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, it appears the Lions could get a couple of key pieces back.

Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is off the injury report for Week 7, while fellow receiver Josh Reynolds is listed as questionable. Running back D’Andre Swift also had the same tag for Sunday’s matchup, per The Lions Wire.

St. Brown has only played four games this year but continues to impress, collecting 27 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns, serving as one of Jared Goff’s most reliable weapons. As for Reynolds, He last played on October 9th. The Lions had a bye in Week 6. Reynolds is dealing with a knee injury and practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

Swift meanwhile is a longer-term absentee, last suiting up on September 25th. He’s sidelined with a shoulder issue. It appears the RB will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday.

In other Lions injury news, WR DJ Chark is deemed out with an ankle injury. He also hasn’t stepped on the field since Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. There is no doubt Detroit isn’t exactly a contender, but this offense actually looked half-decent when all of these players were healthy.

If Reynolds and Swift can in fact join St. Brown on the gridiron versus Dallas, perhaps they’ll actually have a fighting chance to potentially grab their second win of 2022. We’ll see what happens.