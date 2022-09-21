Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown was taking names in win over Washington

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions.

A second-year receiver out of USC who was lauded for his ability to make plays after the catch but took a tumble down draft boards due in part to his 4.51 40 time and lack of strength, Detroit snatched him up in the fourth round after 16(!) other wide receivers were selected and have to be over-the-moon with the results. After a fantastic rookie season that saw the collegiate Trojan catch 90 balls for 912 yards and five touchdowns, St. Brown is off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, having already caught 17 balls for 180 yards and three touchdowns while already besting his rushing yards from 2021 68 to 61.

In theory, St. Brown should be absolutely ecstatic with how things have turned out this early in his career, but in a sign of a truly relentless competitor, that isn’t the route the USC product has opted to take. No, St. Brown has instead used his draft fall to fuel his motor, as he detailed to Dave Birkett after Detroits’ win over the Washington Commanders.

Asked if Minnesota drafted a WR before him, St Brown said, “They didn’t, no. But they didn’t draft me either. I know they had some picks in there.” For the record, the Vikings made five picks before St. Brown came off the board. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 21, 2022

“I didn’t see him in the game much?” goodness gracious, St. Brown is vicious.

Now, to be fair to St. Brown, not all rookie wide receivers are able to amass 900-plus yards as a rookie; St. Brown currently ranks third among 2021-drafted wideouts in terms of receiving yards, trailing just Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. Still, more than a few teams have to be kicking themselves for undervaluing the USC product coming out of college, even if players like Dyami Brown have to catch strays in the process.