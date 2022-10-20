Lions get massive update on Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of Cowboys clash

The Detroit Lions may be getting their primary pass catcher back just in time to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Amon-Ra St.Brown was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

St.Brown has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since Week 3. After missing Week 4, St.Brown took the field in Week 5. He was far from 100% but still attempted to make his presence felt.

The Lions had the first bye week of the season in Week 6. The time off may have given Amon-Ra St.Brown enough rest to now be back to full force.

When on the field, St.Brown has helped elevate the Lions offense. He has recorded 27 receptions in four games, going for 271 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This includes his explosive Week 2 performance where he recorded nine receptions for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Along with getting St. Brown back onto the field, Lions RB1 D’andre Swift may also be making his return on Sunday.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Swift hinted that this could be the week that he gets back on the field following his shoulder injury. While St. Brown was 100% on Wednesday, Swift was still limited.

The Lions offense has come to a screeching halt in the absence of their stars. They have gone from being the league’s highest-scoring offense to zero points against the New England Patriots.

Upon their return, quarterback Jared Goff may also see an improvement in his performance. He has leaned on St. Brown heavily and the two have seemed to build a solid connection.

If both St. Brown and Swift can play on Sunday, the Lions may get back to winning football games.