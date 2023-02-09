The Detroit Lions have recently made some minor moves in their coaching staff, with former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback JT Barrett being promoted to the role of assistant quarterbacks coach.

“The #Lions have hired former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as their assistant QBs coach and Shaun Dion Hamilton as assistant LBs coach”, per Ari Meirov.

Before he was elevated by the Lions to his current role, Barrett played football for the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League but suffered an injury last March.

With Barrett now having an increased role on the Lions coaching staff, he is expected to work closely with Jared Goff, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season sixth in the entire league with 4,438 passing yards and 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Goff powered a Lions offense that was among the most prolific in the league, with the team averaging 26.6 points and 380.0 total yards per outing.

Barrett is best known for his time in college with the Buckeyes, during which he won a College Football Playoff National Championship Game back in 2015. In four years with Ohio State football from 2014 to 2017, Barrett amassed a total of 9,434 passing yards and 104 touchdowns against 30 interceptions on a 63.5 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 3,263 yards and 43 touchdowns on 656 rushing attempts. Barrett was not taken in the 2018 NFL Draft but later signed with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still just 28 years old, it appears that Barrett has finally made the decision that it’s time for him to move on from playing football and start a career in coaching in the pro league.