The Detroit Lions’ offense was the main reason why they came oh-so-close to breaking their playoff drought. Much has been made about offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s work in turning this unit into one of the best in the league. His excellence led to him getting head coaching interest, but he decided to stay in Detroit. The reason? Well, a good payday from the Lions probably did the trick, per Albert Breer.

“While we’re there, just as the Cowboys made it worth Quinn’s while to stick around, I heard the Lions did the same for Ben Johnson, giving their OC a substantial raise to stay.”

The Lions were one of the best offensive teams in the league last season, which wasn’t exactly expected. Yes, they had some intriguing weapons at wideout (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and running back (Jamaal Williams). However, QB Jared Goff was seen as too much of a liability to propel them to success.

Four months afterwards, and the Lions were grinding up opposing defenses to dust quite easily. Their improvement on offense is largely due to Ben Johnson’s influence on the team. Goff looked much more comfortable on offense, and they have the run and the pass game to destroy any coverage. It’s no surprise that Johnson was seen as one of the best names on the market.

The Lions are on the come-up after their solid season. They came so close to making the playoffs, but had to settle for knocking out their hated rivals in the final game of the season. In 2023, Detroit is looking to punch its ticket back to the postseason.