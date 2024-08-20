The Detroit Lions have high expectations as they approach the 2024 NFL season. Detroit has its primary contributors lined up for the new campaign and despite losing some players, the team is still adding to bolster its depth. The Lions have made a move to sign former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to their roster, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe started his NFL career with the Bears in 2018 when the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He built a foundation during his rookie year, amassing nine total tackles. His production dropped a year later, but Iyiegbuniwe redeemed himself in 2018. He totaled a career-high 12 tackles.

Iyiegbuniwe remained in Chicago for one more year before joining the Panthers in 2022. He appeared in seven games, accumulating two tackles. Iyiegbuniwe finds himself with an opportunity to provide meaningful support for a Lions defense that looks to compete at the top of the league in 2024.

Detroit's defensive unit is led by LB Alex Anazalone and cornerback Kerby Joseph. Anazalone led the Lions in tackles in 2023 (129), whole Joseph led the team in interceptions (seven, ranked fourth in the NFL). It will be interesting to see how Detroit's unit performs in 2024.

Lions still have work too to do despite impressive 2023 campaign

Detroit finished the 2023 season at 12-5, which placed them as the top team in the NFC North. The Lions advanced past the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs and reached their second-ever conference championship. Detroit then faced the San Francisco 49ers and got out to a promising lead. However, SF retaliated and put the Lions away 34-31, ending their run early.

Despite their impressive finish to the season, Detroit still has kinks to work through. Head coach Dan Campbell gave an honest admission about his team's wide receiver depth during NFL Preseason. He said Detroit was “dying for someone to step up.”

The Lions have one of the best No. 1 receivers in the league in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Nevertheless, their backup receivers have to prove they can provide adequate support.

Detroit lists Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond as their two starters alongside St. Brown, as ClutchPoints previously noted. Williams hauled in 354 yards and two TDs in 2023-24, while Raymond totaled 489 yards and one TD. The two receivers did not put up the numbers of some team's other No. 2 receivers, but Detroit will need them and the rest of the crew to show improvement.

Can the Lions' depth contributors step up and help the team stay at the top of the NFC in 2024?