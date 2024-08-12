The Detroit Lions are riding the momentum of an impressive 2023-24 season. Detroit hopes to maintain its status as one of the top two teams in the NFC during the Fall of 2024. The squad is returning some highly-touted contributors. Yet, there remain questions about the Lions' wide receiver core. Head coach Dan Campbell was honest when speaking about the unit during NFL Preseason.

“We're dying for somebody to step up,” Campbell said, referring to the Lions' wide receiver depth, via Pride of Detroit.

The Lions will return one of the top receivers in the NFL during the upcoming season. Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions during the 2023-24 season, all of which were top-five league rankings. However, Dan Campbell is challenging receivers beyond St. Brown to take their game to the next level.

Detroit lists Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond as their two starters alongside St. Brown. Williams hauled in 354 yards and two TDs in 2023-24, while Raymond totaled 489 yards and one TD. The two receivers did not put up the numbers some team's other No. 2 receivers are, but Detroit will need them and the rest of the crew to show improvement.

Thankfully, the Lions possess the services of Sam LaPorta at tight end. LaPorta's touchdown total from the previous season (10) tied him for fourth in the NFL. Detroit will find a way to address its depth as they look to have another deep run.

Lions on quest to build off success

Detroit finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-5 record, which placed them first in the NFC. They then faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and pulled off a 24-23 nail-biting win. Afterward, they battled through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reached the NFC Championship game to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions took a promising lead on the 49ers by halftime and looked as if they were going to advance to their first Super Bowl. However, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey came alive in the second half and led San Francisco to a comeback 34-31 victory. The ending left a bad taste in Detroit's mouth but their showing left positives for the future.

Their offense will continue to be led by Jared Goff, who boasted top-five league rankings in yards (4,575) and TDS (30). It will be interesting to see how Goff and the rest of his teammates fare as they enter an exciting new season.